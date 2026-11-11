NewsPayments

HSBC UK launches Tap-to-Pay for small businesses with Stripe

CP

Claudia Pincovski

11 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
Tap-to-PaySME bankingpayment acceptancecontactless payments
Countries:
United Kingdom

News on Payments

Elephants selects Thredd for Mastercard business card programme

11 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

HSBC UK launches Tap-to-Pay for small businesses with Stripe

11 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Travelex partners with Western Union to launch money transfer service

11 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Clara raises USD 105 million to expand AI tools and enter new markets

11 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Mastercard and LiaPay partner on earned wage access in the GCC

11 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Interviews on Payments

[Money20/20 - Interview with Tracey Davies] Where physical meets digital

09 Nov 2026 / 15 min read / Payments

[Money20/20 – Primer interview] How partnerships now drive payments growth

06 Nov 2026 / 14 min read / Payments

Payment threats and fraud trends impacting agentic A2A payments

04 Nov 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

[Money20/20 – Cross River interview] Agentic payments and stablecoins reshaping the payments industry

02 Nov 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Cross-border settlement: Open Banking is making A2A payments the default

02 Nov 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright