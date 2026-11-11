HSBC UK has launched a Tap-to-Pay service powered by Stripe, letting eligible small business customers accept contactless payments on their phones.

Eligible HSBC UK small business customers can accept supported contactless payments directly on a compatible smartphone, without an additional card reader. They can set up the service in the HSBC Business Banking app, with Stripe providing the underlying payments infrastructure. The service is aimed at sole traders and small businesses that want a simple way to take card payments in person.

Payments through the business bank

Gavin Maclean, Head of Global Payment Solutions UK at HSBC, stated that Tap-to-Pay gives sole traders and businesses an additional, simple way to take payments with their phone, helping them serve customers wherever they trade. Marc Fryer, Head of Revenue and Growth UK and Ireland at Stripe, stated that small businesses drive the UK economy but are slowed down by payment administration, and that the service aims to help them get paid more easily.

Tap-to-Pay turns a smartphone into a payment terminal, removing the need for a separate card reader. Comparable services such as Tap to Pay on iPhone accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, with the customer holding their card or device near the merchant’s phone at checkout.

Stripe’s UK bank partnerships

HSBC UK is another UK bank working with Stripe on payment acceptance for small businesses. Lloyds launched Lloyds Accept in June 2026, a suite of payment tools developed with Stripe, which lets small businesses take payments in person with terminal devices, through Tap to Pay, or via payment links for online sales.

Monzo, whose business platform has more than 700,000 accounts, also offers Tap to Pay on iPhone through Stripe, with health and wellness, home improvement and maintenance, and retail businesses among its main users. Accounting platform Xero has offered Tap to Pay on iPhone to UK small businesses with a Stripe account since May 2025.