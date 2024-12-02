HSBC targets simplified receivables process with DART digital solution

First launched in India by HSBC’s Global Liquidity and Cash Management (GLCM) business, HSBC DART is designed to simplify and automate the exchange of information between sellers and buyers, through a secured digital information exchange channel.

The solution, which is supported by the use of tokenisation technology, is available online or via an app from Google Play.

HSBC recommends DART as especially useful for corporates in the fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceutical and technology industries.