HomeSend joins Ericsson to support remittances adoption via mobile

Millions of Ericsson-powered mobile wallet users will have access to HomeSend’s growing network of money transfer operators (MTOs), cash agents and banks in over 200 countries.

The Ericsson Wallet Platform is now certified by HomeSend, a joint venture between MasterCard, eServGlobal and BICS that is changing the way money moves around the world by bridging the gap between financial institutions, non-financial entities and mobile network operators. The HomeSend-Ericsson partnership will give financial service providers a way to connect the HomeSend global money transfer hub with Ericsson’s mobile money offering around the world.

Ericsson’s Mobile Financial Services solutions now also include Ericsson Interconnect, the company’s cloud-based financial transactions switching and mediation service, which aims to extend reach to financial services providers using any wallet or mobile banking platform.

In 2016, the World Bank expects remittances to reach over USD 600 billion, with more than USD 440 billion being sent to developing countries. Being able to reliably, safely and conveniently send and receive money across borders are basic requirements for financial inclusion. The partnership bridges the gap between finance and telecommunication service providers, enabling mobile wallet users to send and receive money from their family abroad through their mobile phones and enables financial institutions to offer their customers the convenience of digital money transfers – regardless of their location or that of the recipient.