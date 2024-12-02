Hitachi Capital, Jaywing partner to upgrade application credit scores using AI

Jaywing has processed data from Hitachi’s recent scorecard development using Archetype to replace the traditional modelling steps. Using the software, Jaywing was able to apply appropriate constraints which reflected how Hitachi’s modellers would apply common sense rules to the inputs. These rules meant that the system would only generate model outputs adhering to Hitachi’s expectations, making models explainable to regulators and customers alike.

Using exactly the same data, Archetype demonstrated an impressive uplift of 7.2% compared to an optimum linear regression model, showing that the Archetype model had the potential to predict and prevent more bad debt or to increase the number of customers taken on without increasing bad debt levels. On a smaller sub-prime portfolio, an uplift of 11% was seen, from a lower baseline.

Earlier in 2018, Hitachi Capital America has announced that its trade finance team is in the process of expanding its capabilities to Mexico.