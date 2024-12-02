HelpPays partners with KyckGlobal to Expand Payment Options

With KyckGlobal’s cloud-based payments platform, HelpPays expects to simplify the user experience, allow users to select their preferred payment method, and allow international payees to receive payment in their local currency or in USD.

Officials from HelpPays said that transactions are the lifeblood of the fintech industry. Integrating KyckGlobal is important to their success in delivering fast and secure disbursements in a scalable way. Additionally, the integration with KyckGlobal ensures the company will always be on the cutting edge of payment solutions.









KyckGlobal’s payment type array originates from a single point of reconciliation and a single funding account and includes numerous cross-border payment types to increase user adoption and drive growth.

Also commenting on the partnership, KyckGlobal’s representatives stated that their team is happy to enable HelpPays to enter the global marketplace. Their solution takes care of cross-border payments so that the HelpPays team can focus on other aspects of strategy fulfilment.





What does HepPays do?

HelpPays is a peer-to-peer marketplace in which individuals can crowdfund for unanticipated emergencies, such as medical and automotive expenses. HelpPays also facilitates person-to-person loans for similar unexpected life events and promotes communication between the participants to build interpersonal connectivity, both domestically and around the world.