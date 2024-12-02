Habib Bank AG Zurich ready for PSD2 with Salt Edges solution

The PSD2 API of Habib Bank AG Zurich went live on 13 September. This API is developed by Salt Edge for Habib Bank AG Zurich to enable new Open Banking capabilities and provide PSD2 compliance.

Habib Bank AG Zurich’s PSD2 API is developed to allow end-users to initiate payments and gather data from their accounts, using third party applications. With the help of Salt Edge, the bank was among the first ones to provide its sandbox API for testing by TPPs according to the timeline set by the European Banking Authority. Now the API is live and has a wide range of the required services and functions including connection of TPPs, TPP developer portal, TPP verification, bank dashboard, and much more.

The functionality of Salt Edge’s PSD2 compliance solution fully meets the PSD2 requirements, including strong customer authentication and dynamic linking, applied for remote payment transactions and other types of authorization.

Salt Edge is a global fintech company offering a range of solutions to financial institutions, banks, finapps, and other fintech companies. The company is registered as Account Information Service Provider by the UK’s FCA, under PSD2. Among its services are financial data aggregation API, Open Banking and PSD2 solutions, white label retail banking, and data enrichment.