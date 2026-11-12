Guzco has partnered with Airwallex to automate dispute handling for ecommerce merchants using the Airwallex platform.

Through the partnership, ecommerce teams that use Airwallex can hand dispute management over to Guzco. According to an announcement, the service gathers supporting evidence from a merchant’s online shop, carrier, and warehouse, and files cases before the relevant deadline. The offering is aimed at Airwallex merchants who still handle disputes manually.

Replacing manual evidence collection

Guzco’s announcement presents the service as a replacement for a labour-intensive internal process. In the manual model it describes, customer support agents are left to retrieve track-and-trace information late in the working day to respond to open cases. The company instead pulls that evidence directly from where it already sits: the merchant’s storefront, the shipping carrier, and the warehouse.

Combining these three sources addresses a practical constraint of dispute handling, as the information needed to contest a case is held by separate parties and systems. Filing cases ahead of the deadline is presented as a core part of the offering, moving responsibility for timing away from merchant staff.

Access to Airwallex’s merchant base

Airwallex describes itself as an AI-native financial operating system for businesses. The company serves more than 675.000 businesses worldwide, offering payment acceptance, global accounts, corporate cards, and spend management.

The partnership gives Guzco a route to merchants within that customer base, specifically those running e-commerce operations on Airwallex. For Airwallex merchants, it adds a dispute management option that sits alongside the platform’s existing payment and financial services.

The announcement does not specify when the service became available to Airwallex merchants, which markets it covers or the commercial terms of the arrangement. It also does not provide figures on expected merchant uptake or on dispute volumes handled to date.

For merchants, the immediate relevance lies in operational workload. The service is positioned as a way to remove dispute preparation from support teams while keeping case submissions within required timeframes. Further details on rollout and availability have not been made public.