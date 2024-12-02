Graydon partners TruNarrative to combat corporate fraud

Underpinned by the expertise of TruNarratives data science and technology teams, combined with the predictive capabilities of Graydons data, Graydon Detect exposes, prevents and combats fraud, by providing its consortium members with accurate, real-time insights, and draws upon Graydons deep domain expertise in high-risk industry sectors including financial services, insurance, IT, petroleum, and construction.

The platform also allows for the integration of third-party data sources, meaning users can supplement Graydons insights with complementary data sets from any supplier, allowing maximum flexibility whilst optimising fraud detection capabilities.

The partnership operates on a reciprocal basis and sees TruNarrative integrating Graydons extensive international business database used in trade credit, supplier management and corporate risk identification.