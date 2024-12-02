Grameenphone launches Gpay mobile wallet service

Gpay will enable users to pay utility bills, buy train tickets and perform wallet refill from bank accounts and or MobiCash outlets.

To avail these services, customers can now refill their Gpay Wallets at MobiCash retail outlets or from selected Gpay partner bank accounts: DBBL Rocket Mobile Banking Account, AB Bank core banking account, and Islami Bank mCash account or internet banking. They can also refill their wallets at Grameenphone Centers.

Customers can open a Gpay Wallet by dialing a special USSD short code, or by downloading the mobile application from Google Play storeStore, by SMS or through MobiCash outlets.