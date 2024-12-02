GovQuote partners with BlueVine to provide capital financing to government vendors

The US SLED market – comprised of 90,000 state, local and education government agencies – presents an attractive opportunity for small business owners, but has traditionally been a difficult market for them to break into. For example, knowing when contract opportunities are available and being able to quickly bid have historically been pain points for small businesses. Additionally, if the business is lucky enough to win a bid, they can often wait well in excess of 90 days to get paid by their government agency customer after goods or services are delivered.

GovQuote provides businesses with full visibility into SLED procurement requests across all 50 states through a simple online dashboard. Once an opportunity has been identified, GovQuote enables business owners to bid online, making it easy to access SLED procurement dollars.

With BlueVine’s Business Line of Credit, GovQuote customers can now apply for up to USD 250,000 in flexible funding to cover their upfront expenditures (eg inventory, materials or hiring extra staff).