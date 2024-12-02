goSwiff expands operations in the Middle East and opens Dubai office

goSwiff has expanded its operations as the interest in the region towards electronic transaction solutions continues to grow.

Dubai has a Smart City program with the aim to provide better connections and use of smart applications. goSwiff’s solutions provides a way to pay using mobile POS and mobile wallets.

goSwiff provides mobile commerce platform including mPOS, m-wallet and gateway solutions to enable mobile payments in areas where electronic transactions have not traditionally been available. goSwiff has worked with governments, banks and mobile operators in various countries to build infrastructure to enable electronic transactions also for the consumers who do not have bank accounts.

In recent news, goSwiff has unveiled that its mPOS solutions have been awarded the AmEx Enabled badge as part of the AmEx Enabled Program.