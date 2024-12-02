GoSecurity plans integration of Blockpass KYC solution

GoSecurity, a white-label technical platform for the tokenization of securities, plans to offer a scalable solution for launching security tokens and managing campaigns. Through KYC, AML, and accreditation procedures, the company provides compliant end-to-end services. With the integration, Blockpass adds its one click customer verification.

Blockpass provides a cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and online service, as from its application, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases.

Thus, the collaboration will bring Blockpass KYC verification process into GoSecurity’s proprietary platform, and the latter will be able to offer premium and compliant user onboarding to customers.