goop, Mastercard, Next Retail Concepts upgrade online shopping in Canada

Powered by Mastercard and Next Retail Concepts and guided by goop, the digital environment will allow shoppers to browse and buy just as if they were in the physical store. Consumers in Canada will find this to be a new way to shop that supplements the ecommerce experience on goop.com.

Through 22 September, a shopper can virtually navigate through a three-dimensional version of goop MRKT Toronto, interact with their favorite goop products, and engage with digital content curated by goop. The goop product assortment for purchase through the experience will include goop’s own lines of G. Label apparel and swim, G. Sport activewear, skin care, and bath and body essentials.

Purchases are secure and the technology integrates seamlessly with goop’s existing ecommerce platform. Together with partners like Mastercard and Next Retail Concepts, goop is streamlining the ecommerce experience to bring the physical store to life in a digital environment. The virtual experience not only shifts online shopping from transactional to experiential but also provides access to tools and insights to further engage shoppers. Retailers who leverage the technology also have the ability to provide customised offers as well as gain analytics on overall store performance.