Google unveils new APIs

The Web Payment API makes it possible for users to complete the entire checkout process with nothing more than a single touch. Basically, websites that are compatible will be able to autofill users’ shipping and payment information on the checkout screen.

More than that, the Credential Management API allows users to keep track of their login information, all at one place from Chrome’s mobile browser. Even though Chrome has a password manager, the new tool aims at making the whole process even simpler than it already is.