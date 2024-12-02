Google to roll out Android Pay in Japan

According to Nikkei, the service will initially incorporate debit cards issued by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. The digital wallet also will use credit cards issued by Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos by the end of 2016 at the soonest. Moreover, Google is negotiating with East Japan Railway Company, Rakuten, NTT Docomo, JCB and other Japanese digital money providers to make their reader systems compatible with Android Pay.

At the end of August 2016, Google’s NFC payment system announced plans to support Chase in the coming months.