Google rolls out subscription service for apps and games

The service is priced at USD 4.99 per month, and it is similar to Apple’s Apple Arcade, the iPhone maker’s gaming subscription service for mobile devices and desktop computers.

Googles Play Pass will be available on Android devices in the US in September 2019 and will be rolled out to additional countries soon, according to the company.

The service, which will have new apps and games added every month, has a free-trial period of ten days and will be priced at USD 1.99 per month for a year – all for a limited time.