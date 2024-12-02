Google Pay expands to ten more countries

In 2018, Google added new features to Google Pay, such as P2P payments, boarding passes, tickets, and more. Google brought support for tickets and boarding passes in the app’s APIs, while the P2P support at launch was only available in the US and the UK.

Google Pay is a payment app that combines the services of Android Pay and Google Wallet. It allows users to make in-store payments, money transfers, and online transactions all from a single app. With the solution, users are also able to fill in their payment details if they use Chrome.

At launch, Google Pay was made available on Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse, Instacart, and other apps and websites. Currently, Google Pay has more than 100 million installs in the Play Store.