Google makes deal with retailers to turn product searches into cash

In exchange for Google listings and linking to retailer loyalty programs, the retailers pay Google a piece of each purchase, which is different from payments that retailers make to place ads on Google platforms.

Google’s pitch to retailers is a better chance to influence shoppers’ purchasing decisions, a move that is likely to help them compete with rival Amazon. Google hopes the program helps retailers capture more purchases on desktop, cell phones and smart home devices with voice search.

Analysts say that the default choice for many consumers is a Google search that ends with an Amazon purchase. The new Google program, Shopping Actions, will be available in the United States to retailers of all sizes and could help retail chains keep those customers.