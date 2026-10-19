Google has launched Universal Cart, a tool for saving and tracking products across Search and Gemini, for users in the US.

Universal Cart is now available to users in the US, around five months after it was first previewed at Google I/O in May 2026. The tool allows shoppers to collect and monitor products they come across in Google Search and in the Gemini app, with saved items and shopping progress retained between sessions. Products can be added from multiple retailers, so the cart serves as a single place where users can browse and keep track of potential purchases without having to locate the same items again or restart the process.

Price alerts, payment guidance, promo codes, and checkout built on UCP

Beyond storing items, Universal Cart is designed to keep shoppers informed about changes to the products they have saved. Therefore, users can receive notifications when the price of a saved item falls or when a product that was out of stock becomes available again.

In addition, the tool provides more tailored support at the payment stage. Google states that Universal Cart can take credit card perks into account when helping consumers decide how to pay, and that it can surface relevant promo codes.

Checkout within Universal Cart is linked to Google’s Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard the company introduced earlier in 2026. UCP is intended to enable AI agents and retailers to work together across different stages of the shopping journey, including checkout. By tying the cart’s checkout to the protocol, Google connects product discovery in Search and Gemini with the framework it has set out for interaction between agents and merchants.

Google’s wider push into AI-powered commerce

Universal Cart is the latest addition to Google’s portfolio of AI-powered shopping features. It sits alongside conversational product discovery in AI Mode within Search, as well as ‘Let Google Call’, a tool that uses an AI agent to contact nearby stores and check whether a specific item is in stock. Together, these features reflect the company’s continued investment in making online shopping more convenient for users.

The launch also comes amid wider activity in agentic commerce. Amazon, OpenAI, and other companies have introduced agentic features, searching for ways to make chatbots useful further than answering questions. With checkout running on an open standard designed for both AI agents and retailers, Universal Cart places Google within this move towards AI systems taking part directly in the purchasing process.