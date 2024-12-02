Google launches its Paysafe partnership in the UK

The four European countries are Germany, France, Spain and Greece, and this expansion of the partnership between the two companies follows the launch of paysafecard, a prepaid solution, as a Google Play Store payment method in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Cyprus. Thus, the solution is now available in ten European countries.

paysafecard enables consumers to use cash for online payments, by entering a 16-digit PIN to complete the payment transaction. This opens up possibilities regarding Google and online shopping for consumers who were previously excluded – either because they do not have a bank account or credit card, or do not want to enter their bank account details on the internet, often for security reasons.

paysafecard can be purchased via a network of over 600,000 sales outlets around the world, including 27,000 sales outlets in the UK, 40,000 in France, 27,000 in Greece, 59,000 in Germany and 72,000 in Spain. Outlets include leading petrol station chains, supermarkets, lottery retailers and kiosks.