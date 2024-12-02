Google in talks with Flipkart, Paytm to launch shopping tab in India

The initiative is aimed at helping shoppers to search for products and directing them to ecommerce platforms or merchant websites for product listings.

As per sources, the collaboration of Google with ecommerce companies like Flipkart, Paytm Mall and Snapdeal will help the search engine partake the company’s shopping tab initiative.

At present, online shoppers generally visit ecommerce websites directly to search for a particular product. However, with Google’s Shopping tab in the picture users will get more control over product listings as it will be enabling them to filter the product they are looking for based on price and many other attributes.

Sources familiar with the matter cite that Google will soon commence pilot its upcoming shopping tab, while a full-fledged version is expected to launch before the end of 2018 in India.