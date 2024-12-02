Google eases ban on cryptocurrency ads in US, Japan

The changes will take place in October 2018, and advertisers will need to be certified with Google for the country where the ads will appear, according to Reuters. In March 2018, the company said it would ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings, starting June 2018.

Google’s action follows a similar move by Facebook. The social media company has allowed certain ads promoting cryptocurrency and related content from pre-approved advertisers, while banning those tied to binary options and initial coin offerings. It seems that there is a connection between Googles move to ban such ads in March and the Bitcoin price, as it had sent the value of the best-known cryptocurrency, down more than 10%, Reuters concluded.