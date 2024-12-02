Google Chrome offers virtual credit card numbers

These virtual card numbers allow people to keep their ‘real’ credit card number safe when buying something online since they can be easily revoked if a merchant’s systems get hacked.

Google says these virtual cards will roll out in the US later in 2022. Since Google is working with both card issuers like Capital One, which is the launch partner for this feature, but also networks like Visa and American Express, which will be supported at launch, with Mastercard support coming later.

Company officials stated that this is a step in bringing the security of virtual cards to as many consumers as possible. Shoppers using Chrome on desktop and Android can enjoy a fast checkout experience when shopping online while having the peace of mind knowing that their payment information is protected.

From the user perspective, this new autofill option will enter the virtual card’s details, including the CVV, and then one can manage the virtual cards and see its transactions at pay.google.com. While these virtual cards are typically used for one-time purchases, one will also be able to use these cards for subscriptions, too.



