Google Assistant to monetize ecommerce transactions

Google is likely to look into transactions as a source of revenue, according to the company’s ads chief Sridhar Ramaswamy.

The Google Assistant will offer the option to search and purchase items from selected partners by using the voice-controlled AI device. For each ecommerce transaction completed, the company will likely take a cut of each share, similarly to an affiliate programme. However, Google Assistant will still feature ads for products and services.

Clients will be able to ask for a specific product and Google Assistant will point them to the nearest store that has the item in stock. Marketers will not be charged for inclusion in the search inventory function.