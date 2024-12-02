Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo invest in blockchain startup

The round also saw notable participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Citi, Digital Currency Group, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Y Combinator.

According to the announcement, the recent fundraising round brings Axoni’s total funding to date above USD 55 million. The company is currently focused on developing its “AxCore technology,” which is a suite of distributed ledger infrastructure products that have already been deployed in markets ranging from complex derivatives to high-volume foreign exchange.

The latest round of funding will be used to improve its data synchronization technology and expands its network of enterprise clients. The funds will also be utilized to further develop AxLang, the company’s Ethereum-compatible smart contracting language that would be the first to enable formal verification.