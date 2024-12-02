GoDaddy and Worldpay from FIS to bring omnicommerce solution to SMES

Commerce 360 is an all-in-one omnichannel solution that allows small businesses to accept payments in any channel. With a custom, curated website and merchant dashboard, small retailers will be able to sell (on-the-go) at events through online marketplaces, as well as through social media. Its efficient setup will also allow merchants to be up and running quickly.









Catering to the ecommerce needs of a business

Worldpay’s officials said that it is their aim to enable businesses to thrive by providing holistic solutions and evolving beyond payments. Their Commerce 360 solution helps small business owners sell more in-store, online, and anywhere in between while giving them real-time insights that help create superior customer experiences.

Also commenting on the partnership, representatives from GoDaddy said they built their omnicommerce solution to be an easy and most powerful way for small businesses to take advantage of the latest technology online and in-person. Launching Commerce 360 with Worldpay from FIS, and having them join the GoDaddy Global Commerce Partner Programme, enables small businesses all over the US to keep their existing bank relationships while taking advantage of the latest technology.

The partnership combines GoDaddy’s omnicommerce solutions with the trusted payments of Worldpay from FIS. Through this collaboration, GoDaddy’s solutions will now be accessible to more merchants through Worldpay’s large network of merchants and financial institutions. Further, Worldpay will be able to provide additional smart point-of-sale and ecommerce products to its small- and medium-sized clients.





What does GoDaddy do?

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7.





More information about FIS

FIS is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. They enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Their employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks, and invests through their trusted innovation, system performance, and flexible architecture. FIS helps its clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver augmented experiences for their customers.

For more information about Worldpay from FIS, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.