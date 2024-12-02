GoCardless partners with Bluefort





The new launch of GoCardless integration is currently available for free via Bluefort’s payment automation platform Bluefort TAPP. This will enable Microsoft Dynamics 365 users across Finance and Supply Chain Management, as well as Dynamics for Sales and Business Central to access Direct Debit transactions and Open Banking payments, including automatic reconciliation.

Customers will be able to save time, money, and resources by eliminating manual work in the end-to-end payment procedure. Dynamics 365 clients can use GoCardless’s suite of products to get paid faster and improve their overall cash flow. Users will also be enabled to use features like GoCardless Success+ in order to optimise payment retries processes, or the Instant Bank Pay feature, an Open Banking-powered payment solution that was designed to act as a safe and efficient alternative to cards for one-off transactions.

Furthermore, businesses will also be allowed to offer an enhanced customer experience by providing multiple payment options that are secure, fast, and easy to use.











GoCardless’s recent partnerships and product launches

UK-based direct bank payments provider GoCardless offers multiple services and solutions to its customers around the world. The company had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic regions and areas.

In March 2023, GoCardless partnered with UK-based ethical lender Plend to offer variable recurring payments (VRPs) via the latter’s Instant Bank Pay service. The companies aimed to provide clients with increased flexibility over loan repayments, as Plend was set to leverage VRPs alongside the GoCardless Direct Debit solution in order to provide customers with more payment choices.

Earlier in the same month, the firm integrated with automation company Zapier, focusing on facilitating businesses in managing their payments. Companies were enabled to build Zaps, Zapier’s automated workflows, for GoCardless services. This eliminated manual labour for routine and repetitive tasks, including the need of creating a new payment mandate or the need to track failed payments and transactions. Zapier’s platform included 5,000 applications, which simplified the way businesses connected GoCardless to the software they used every day.

In February 2023, the firm launched its integration for third-party payment providers GoCardless Embed. Following this launch, they were allowed to access the company’s global bank payment network.

GoCardless Embed was released white labelled as standard and it was built to allow payment providers to incorporate the firm’s global bank payment network in a direct and secure manner, directly into their platform by using a single API.



