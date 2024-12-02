Global Payments partners Virtual Next for m-payment, gift, loyalty solution

Under the terms of the agreement, Global Payments is set to provide its Canadian merchants a new mobile payment, loyalty, promotion and gift card service.

Through its relationship with Virtual Next, Global Payments will provide a solution designed to leverage two existing apps, Passbook for Apple iOS and Google Wallet payment service. The solution is designed to allow Global Payments’ merchants to provide their customers mobile payment, loyalty, coupon and gift functionalities on a merchant-branded digital payment card that can be loaded directly into customers’ existing digital wallets without requiring an additional app. Virtual Next and Global Payments are currently working together to launch the product in fall 2015.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with 4,200 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 1000 Company with merchants and partners in 28 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.

Virtual Next provides a mobile-based digital card that ties payment into loyalty programs without the use of smartphone apps. Virtual Next uses existing digital wallets such as iPhone Passbook and Google Wallet to enable restaurants and retailers to provide a seamless branded payment, loyalty, gift card and promotion program to their customers. Virtual Next solution works with any point-of-sale system.