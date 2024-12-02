Global Payments, CaixaBank integrate Apple Pay to customers

Users can now add their Caixabank cards to Apple Wallet and use Apple Pay for purchases at any contactless enabled retail location. When using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on devices. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique security code.

Users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.