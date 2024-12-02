Global e-payments expected to reach USD 2 trln by 2020

Gitex Technology Week 2016 will host, among other technology experts, James Barrese, formally CTO of PayPal and senior vice president of Payment Services, and Andres Wolberg-Stok, global head of Emerging Platforms and Services from Citi, tradearabia.com reports.

Emerging markets represent 90% of mobile growth, according to GSMA. Currently, 2 billion people use at least one of 270 available mobile money services, and industry studies show a growing need for further digital payment solutions. Frequent mobile banking users are 40% less likely to switch banks, and customers who primarily use bank branches are three times more likely to switch banks, according to a report by consultancy Bain & Company.

Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), 96% of banks are deploying digital transformation strategies, with cloud computing, Big Data analytics, and mobile apps for enhancing the customer experience, according to a new report by IDC Financial Insights and global technology company SAP. Half of EMEA banks are willing to hire a Chief Digital Officer by 2020 to support these strategie.