Global companies on profit due to recommendations – report

The marketing tactics deployed by global enterprise are becoming must-haves for even modest-sized ecommerce businesses, pcworld.idg.com.au reports. Using the data for personalisation can be effective at driving sales or driving shoppers away. On the other hand, personalised e-mails are also effective.

During a three months trial using cart recovery tools, retailers typically see 53 times return on investment from re-marketing to shoppers who’ve abandoned their carts. Personalisation can be implemented without the expense of complex integrations and an expanding team of IT specialists.

The recommendations should leverage contact, order and browse behavior data with lots of filtering choices. The filters should show high-margin items within a shopper`s area of interest. If customers buy again and again a product, it will sell out faster with a “low on stock” e-mail. The information needs to be kept at the contact level to positively impact segmentations and workflows going forward.

SME retailers need options that require minimal set-up, consulting and IT-support. Browse abandonment and product recommendations are easier to set up than cart abandonment (because it doesn’t involve pulling in price information). Cart abandonment has been successfully deployed by small companies with only one dedicated ecommerce specialist.