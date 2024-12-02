Glase, Play Logia partner for mobile payment solution for the gaming market

Due to this agreement, Glase will become available as a payment method for all the casinos operated by Play Logia, such as MaChance Casino, VegasPlus Casino and Unique Casino. In addition, Play Logia’s customers will be able to top up and withdraw funds in real time from their accounts by simply downloading the payment application and then using Glase on their smartphone.

Glase is a mobile payment app accepted worldwide by more than 36 million contactless terminals. Users need a smartphone to either Tap & Pay or scan a QR code when they make purchases. It works on both Android and Ios and can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store.