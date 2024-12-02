GHL, CIMB sign e-payment deal

Under the agreement, GHL, which will act on behalf of CIMB Bank, will acquire between 3,000 and 4,000 merchants in 2015, enabling them to accept payments from the various international associations, thestar.com.my reports.

The strategy would also see the deployment of electronic data capture terminals and mobile point-of-sales devices as well as ecommerce, apart from offering e-pay services (mobile prepaid reload and bill payment collection services) to merchants.

CIMB head of consumer banking Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir believes the partnership is a positive move in line with the nation’s call to promote electronic payments as the main medium of doing business.