Germanys ecommerce market expected to reach EUR 46.3 bln in 2015 - report

Fashion is still an important part of this ecommerce turnover. However, growth is coming especially from other industries, like fast moving consumer goods, according to a recent report issued by the Instituts für Handelsforschung in Köln (IFH), ecommercenews.eu reports.

In 2014, the online retail industry in Germany was able to set a new record with a turnover of EUR 42 billion. Now, the ecommerce industry is expected to further increase by about EUR 4.3 billion. The German B2C ecommerce market has grown by about 11% from 2013 to 2014 but, in some areas, the first signs of saturation are there”, the retail institute comments, the source cites.

Oonline sales in the Fashion & Accessories category grew significantly below average in 2014. “During 2013, growth of nearly 15% was recorded, but it grew only by 6.7%. Despite the renewed increase in sales, the first signs of saturation can be been”, IFH says, the source cites.

The situation is different in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods category. With an increase of 22%, it was the absolute winner in terms of growth in 2014. Other latecomers also showed above-average growth: Jewelry & Watches increased by 18.2%, while DIY & Garden increased by 16%.