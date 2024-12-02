German bank Penta integrates business invoicing with Debitoor

Debitoor supports the self-employed, freelancers and small businesses in writing invoices and bookkeeping. Customers can use Debitoor to enter and manage receipts, send value added tax (VAT) returns and make an automatic payment reconciliation of earnings and expenditures.

Penta customers can link their account with Debitoor, so that all booked transactions are recorded by Debitoor in real time. Debitoor automatically compares each amount received with the respective invoices and marks those that have not yet been paid. Access to Debitoor is included in both Penta’s Advanced and Premium packages, in addition to many other features such as Business Debit Mastercards, access for employees and foreign payment transactions.