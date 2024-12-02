Genome integrates Apple Pay for its customers

The feature allows for paying with Apple Pay from Genome cards offline and online wherever the Apple Pay payments are accepted. All Genome cards can be added to Apple Wallet to provide the clients with an additional level of security, enabling payment using FaceID or TouchID.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on Mac to make purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without creating accounts or repeatedly typing in shipping and billing information.

Company officials stated that they’re one more step further in achieving Genome’s long-time goal of providing their clients with safe contactless payments. Now their customers can take advantage of the privacy, security, and speed that Apple Pay offers when making payments on the Apple devices they use every day.

Genome is an Electronic Money Institution licensed and supervised by the Central Bank of Lithuania. The company facilitates the online opening of personal, business, and merchant accounts. The onboarding and accounts management is entirely online.

Furthermore, an individual or a company can start a wallet at Genome and open up to 15 dedicated business IBAN accounts in different currencies: EUR, USD, GBP. Clients can exchange currencies, make domestic and international money transfers, always overlook all the finances, and more.

Genome offers corporate Visa cards to companies to pay their employees and contractors for marketing and other business expenses. And the individuals can use their physical and virtual cards for personal needs.