Generation Z sets world commerce stage for being the greatest spenders by 2020

Several spending habits are revealed by cardinalcommerce.com, as follows. The products are more important to Generation Z than the brands that produce them. Besides, Generation Z is constantly connected and expects a seamless retail experience.

On the other hand, about 57% of Gen Z research products before making a purchase. Also, Gen Z spends almost one in ten of their dollars online and spends a much higher proportion of their income online.

Cardinal is enabling authenticated payments, secure transactions and alternative payment brands. Cardinal offers flexibility in authentication with a configurable rules engine on its Centinel Platform.