General Motors to produce cars embedded with ecommerce technology

GMs marketplace technology will be uploaded to about 1.9 million model-year 2017 and later vehicles starting immediately, with about 4 million vehicles across the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands equipped with the capability in the US by the end of 2018.

GM will get an undisclosed amount of revenue from merchants featured on its in-dash marketplace. Customers will not be charged for using the service or the data transmitted to and from the car while making transactions.

GM will get paid for placing a merchants application on its screens. The GM marketplace will compete for customer clicks and revenue with hand-held smartphones, which offer a far richer array of applications than the GM system will at the outset.

Amazon.com is partnering with other automakers, including Ford Motor, to offer in car ecommerce capability through Amazons Alexa personal assistant system.

GM will launch marketplace with just Shell and Exxon Mobil icons in the fuel category. The only restaurant available for in-car table reservations at launch is the chain TGI Fridays. In addition, there will be apps for parking, and ordering ahead at coffee shops and restaurants such as Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and Applebees.

In addition, GM plans to expand integration into its vehicles of music, news and other information services. GM also hopes to use its in-car marketplace connections to expand purchases of products and services, such as additional access to in-car wifi, from its own replacement parts business and dealer network.