G&D to launch Convego CloudPay mobile cloud payment service

The solution comprises two main components, namely the CloudPay Server for mobile card provisioning and life cycle management, and the CloudPay Client software, which includes digitalized payment cards and also executes payment transactions. Convego CloudPay supports payment schemes such as MasterCard, Visa and Amex. For banks, the solution also includes managed services in payment scheme-certified data centers operated by G&D.

To enroll for cloud-based payments, consumers download the mobile app provided by their bank from mobile app stores such as Google Play. Once enrolled for a digitalized payment card, they receive their payment card over-the-air from the CloudPay Server and can start using it on the phone app at various merchant locations which support contactless transactions.