Gamers exposed to loyalty programme spend 12% more

kooma·looma, the coalition loyalty programme-as-a-service for mobile and web companies, has announced the first results of its study on Turkish gamers.

As of January 2016 the kooma·looma loyalty programme has been made available through mobile payments to a cluster of 5.000 Turkish players of the most known brands of free-to-play desktop games. Through the loyalty programme, these 5.000 Turkish gamers collect points for each in-game purchase. The points can be used to redeem rewards such as mobile phone top-ups and other prizes.

The research compared the in-game spending behaviour of users exposed to the loyalty programme to the spending behaviour of another homogenous cluster of gamers not aware of the programme. The first 5 months have seen gamers exposed to the loyalty programme spend on average 12% more than those who weren’t exposed to the programme. The introduction of the loyalty programme resulted also in a stronger retention of game players (10% higher after 4 months) as well as increased purchase frequency rates.

kooma·looma is an open coalition loyalty programme and platform that allows mobile and web companies to manage promotions and reward programmes on their stores, increase loyal users and attract new customers.