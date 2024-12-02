Galileo Financial Technologies connects with AWS Marketplace

Galileo is offering its prospects and clients a new way to explore Galileo's products and services. The announcement showcases Galileo's commitment to providing its clients with some of the most innovative and accessible financial technology solutions on the market. This new sales channel allows customers to streamline their procurement and billing processes while continuing to reap all of the benefits of Galileo's API platform for card issuing and payment processing.











Officials from Galileo said that as more companies look to modernise their financial infrastructure and deliver digital experiences that meet today’s market demands, they need access to powerful financial technology solutions. They are excited to leverage AWS Marketplace to connect their clients with cutting-edge solutions, help them accelerate innovation at scale and build products that create a better financial future for their customers.

Galileo's offerings include:

Transaction Processing: Galileo provides transaction processing for products such as debit card and transaction validation and settlement, ACH, account transfer, virtual cards, and money management services, such as credit, overdraft, loans, and direct deposit accounts;

Payment Risk Platform: Galileo provides the tools necessary to verify applicants and identify and restrict higher risk transactions in real-time or near real-time. By leveraging machine learning, rules, analytics and models to analyse large scale transaction data and monitor and identify fraud and risk, Galileo puts risk management at the forefront of your transaction and payment processing requirements;

Cyberbank Konecta: This conversational AI technology lets customers speak or text in their own words, to deliver augmented customer servicing. It enhances one’s team capabilities with an intelligent digital assistant (IDA) that works seamlessly across all digital channels, creating an effortless customer experience from start to finish;

Galileo Financial Technologies is committed to providing its clients with flexible, scalable solutions and is continuously exploring new ways to achieve financial innovation. By listing its products on the AWS Marketplace, Galileo is taking a major step in delivering on that promise.





What does Galileo Technologies do?

Galileo Financial Technologies is a financial technology company owned and operated independently by SoFi Technologies, that enables fintechs, financial institutions, and emerging and established brands to build differentiated financial solutions that deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences. Through modern, open APIs, Galileo’s flexible, secure, scalable, and fully integrated platform drives innovation across payments and financial services. Trusted by digital banking heavyweights, early-stage innovators, and enterprise clients alike, Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning, tailored and differentiated financial products and more, across industries and geographies.