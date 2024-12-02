Fruugo partners Akamai to support international expansion

Fruugo provides an online platform enabling retailers to market their products to consumers across 30 countries and has the ability to localise currency and language to provide country-local payment methods. Fruugos mission is to provide choice coupled with improved customer experience.

Fruugo and Akamai started testing the Fruugo system earlier in 2015 to establish a good understanding of the DNS routing and response times, and the best way to manage traffic optimisation. The migration of Fruugos website onto the Akamai Platform and implementation of Akamais Web Performance solution was finally completed in May, 2015.

The Akamai solution is designed to provide brands like Fruugo with performance up to five times faster than their origin web infrastructure and to optimise the specific requirements of dynamically generated and personalised pages. It speeds interactive websites and provides visibility and intelligence on usage, visitors and online activity.