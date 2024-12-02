Frost Bank joins clearXchange network to enable P2P payments

Frost Bank is now able to offer person-to-person (P2P) payments directly through its online and mobile banking platforms. Frost is focused on providing a convenient, customer-centric banking experience. When Frost customers indicated the need for payment capabilities outside more traditional services, like bill pay, the Frost team envisioned a product that would allow customers to “tap” their phones a few times and securely send money to anyone. Frost leveraged customer input to create an innovative user experience, and is leveraging Early Warnings extensive clearXchange network to provide customers with the ability to send money to anyone with a US bank account.

Early Warning is creating the future of payments by delivering innovative payment and risk solutions to financial institutions nationwide. For over 25 years, Early Warning has been a leader in financial technology that protects and advances the global financial system.