This development marks a step forward in the advancement of FreedomPay's platform, offering a streamlined and cost-effective solution for both domestic and international merchants operating in the Australian market. The integration of EFTPOS Least Cost Routing expands FreedomPay's commitment to providing innovative payment solutions, incorporating compatibility with over 1000 Electronic Cash Register (ECR) and point-of-service (EPOS) applications. Following this launch, merchants now have the capability to facilitate fully integrated contact and contactless transactions for EFTPOS, along with support for all popular international card schemes.

In the official press release, representatives from FreedomPay expressed enthusiasm about the successful deployment of EFTPOS Least Cost Routing in Australia, emphasising the company's dedication to empowering merchants with cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive operational efficiency and cost savings.

A notable advantage of FreedomPay's PCI P2PE solution is its ability to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance. Merchants can leverage better security features while concurrently lowering overall card processing costs. The integration of EFTPOS Least Cost Routing aligns with FreedomPay's commitment to offering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of the payments landscape.

Moreover, the omnichannel nature of FreedomPay's solution supports the company's position in the industry by seamlessly integrating with all sales channels. According to the official press release, this ensures a consistent and user-friendly experience across the entire merchant enterprise. The omnichannel approach enables merchants to improve customer engagement and satisfaction, irrespective of the chosen sales channel.

More information about FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce platform aims to improve existing payment systems and processes, enabling merchants to modernise their operations. Widely adopted across various industries globally, including retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, food service, education, healthcare, and financial services, FreedomPay's technology is designed for performance in the complex environment of global commerce.

The company also focuses on security, exemplified by its validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against the PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (PCI P2PE) standard in North America. FreedomPay's solutions in payments, security, identity, and data analytics are accessible in-store, online, and on mobile while the FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents.