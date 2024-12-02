France: Spire PosMate Smart to receive Cartes Bancaires certification

This certification was achieved with the collaboration of Nepting, a payment platform provider, using Spire Payments’ mPOS device, the PosMate Smart. This pocket-sized, chip-and-PIN SRED-compliant mobile payment device meets the security and certification requirements expected of a mobile payment acceptance solution. The PosMate Smart has been tightly integrated with Nepting’s payment platform, a platform that supports not only mPOS devices interfacing with tablets and smartphones, but also traditional POS terminals and ecommerce channels in order to provide a secure PCI DSS-compliant omnichannel payment platform.

GIE CB is an Economic Interest Group (EIG) that combines about 130 credit and payment institutions. It has four main duties: verification of compliance, governance and promotion of the CB system, and the development of products and services.