France: digital buyers on the rise – report

Almost two-thirds of all online adults respondents were digital buyers. Among women respondents, there were 74% digital buyers whereas, among men, only 57% of respondents bought online on a regular basis, according to Le Comportements dAchat des Français report, issued by Ingenico, a provider of integrated payment solutions, emarketer.com reports.

Most web users in France use three devices, on average, and half of all adults used at least two devices to shop. While 42% of males said they preferred to shop and buy via desktop PC, just 67% of females preferred mobile shopping. 10% of respondents researched in a store and bought online, while 22% usually did online research and bought in a store. The rest used these two options interchangeably.

64% of consumers said they used between two and four different methods of receiving their orders. 77% of respondents abandoned a purchase at least once in the last 10 visits to a store, because the desired item was out of stock. 96% of those who’d had that experience said they would welcome ordering the item in store at that point, and having it delivered to their home.

52% of those polled gave up on a purchase at least once in their last 10 shopping sessions because of waiting to pay in a store. Women, shoppers ages 18 to 34 and residents of the Paris area were more likely to lose patience. In those demographic groups, respondents had abandoned purchases between 2 and 3 times, on average, in the course of their last 10 store visits. Among males, older shoppers and those outside Paris, the average abandonment rate was 1.5 in 10.

