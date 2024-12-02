Fortumo rolls out direct carrier billing with Swedish telcos

Due to this launch, more than 9 million subscribers of Telia, Tele2, Telenor and Tre will be able to make payments for digital content including app stores, streaming services and games by charging purchases to their mobile account.

Fortumo provides its payments platform to companies of any size: beside digital merchants, carrier billing is also available to smaller companies and individuals. In addition to Sweden, carrier billing through Fortumo is available in over 100 countries.

While most Swedish consumers have a credit card, direct carrier billing is often preferred for digital content payments, according to the company’s official press release. Users do not need to create or log into any accounts, nor do they need to share personal information online. Payments are completed in a few clicks and only the user’s phone number is processed.