Fortumo partners with Apigate to launch content services in Cambodia

The partnership will enable Smart’s subscribers to make payments in app stores for digital content and games by conveniently charging the payments to their mobile phone bill.

Almost half of Cambodians own a smartphone, while credit card ownership in the country is below 3 %. This means that many consumers can access online content but often they do not have the means to pay for it. Direct Carrier Billing API helps digital merchants overcome this challenge by allowing any prepaid and postpaid mobile user to make payments through their telco balance instead.

Through this collaboration, Fortumo is only required to integrate once with Apigate to deploy premium content by digital content providers at a faster rate and reduced costs to more than 8 million Smart subscribers.

Apigate provides Fortumo with immediate access to the Cambodian API marketplace, thus enhancing sales and business reach for all parties involved.