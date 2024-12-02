FNB launches biometric mini-ATM in South Africa

Called TouchPoint, the device functions as a self-service kiosk from which customers can make withdrawals, transfers, and payments, view statements, purchase airtime and electricity and perform card cancellations. It also enables customers to open new accounts by reading a consumers thumb print. Moreover, the biometric ATM validates a customers identity by scanning a fingerprint placed on the biometric reader and it can detect false fingerprints to prevent fraud.

According to Business Report, FNB said the device had been successfully piloted in Gauteng province since November 2017 and the bank aimed to place the devices in branches, community retailers in townships and rural areas across South Africa.