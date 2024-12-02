Flutterwave offers Google Pay for businesses in Africa

Google Pay is a simple way to make contactless payments in store, and also payments in apps and on the web. Users store their cards for Google Pay in Google Wallet, a digital wallet app that is available on supported Android smartphones, tablets, or watches.

With this collaboration, Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can pay businesses on Flutterwave across Africa. With an average transaction completion time of three minutes, this integration is slated to reduce cart abandonment rate for businesses on Flutterwave.











How it Works

Customers get on a Flutterwave-supported website;

Select what they want to pay for;

Fill the order form;

Select Pay with Google Pay as their payment method;

Complete the payment with their Google Pay details.

To get paid via Google Pay, Flutterwave merchants must manually opt-in on their dashboard.

Flutterwave’s officials stated that the GooglePay payment option will attract more international customers and increase the current success rates for businesses on Flutterwave. Integrating with Google pay will allow users across the globe to participate in the ecommerce ecosystem in Africa.





What does Flutterwave do?

Flutterwave is an African payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables cross-border transactions via one API. The company has processed over 200 million transactions worth over USD 16 billion and serves more than 900,000 businesses, including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc.

The company’s selling points area international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave etc. It also has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa.